Honesdale officer sues borough for retaliation
A Honesdale police officer filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and a fellow officer, alleging he was retaliated against for supporting embattled Police Chief Richard Southerton. Richard Fuschino, a part-time detective, claims he was denied a full-time position, then later removed from the schedule because he defended Southerton against claims made by Sgt.
