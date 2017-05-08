FNCB reports improvement, plans growth

FNCB reports improvement, plans growth

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

FNCB Bancorp. Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank, has experienced a major financial turnaround and is now embarking on a plan to build new facilities and consolidate select locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
Dunedin (Jun '06) Feb '17 Tom S 61
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC