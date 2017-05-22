Business Buzz
The Wilkes-Barre hotel received the Champion CusA tomer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts' District VII Meeting held recently in National Harbor, Maryland. This honor is bestowed upon those member properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Tom S
|61
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC