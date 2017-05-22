Business Buzz

Sunday May 7

The Wilkes-Barre hotel received the Champion CusA tomer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts' District VII Meeting held recently in National Harbor, Maryland. This honor is bestowed upon those member properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care.

