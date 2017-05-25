Body parts found in Honesdale freezer identified Updated at
Human remains discovered last month in a Wayne County freezer belong to a man who, until Wednesday, had been listed as a missing person. Coroner Edward Howell said that DNA testing confirmed that the remains found early April 11 at 61 Leonard Road, Pleasant Mount belong to Joseph Mastropole, 54. State police at Honesdale later said the remains discovered in a freezer in the basement of the home have been confirmed as Mastropole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Tom S
|61
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC