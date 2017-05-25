Body parts found in Honesdale freezer identified Updated at

Human remains discovered last month in a Wayne County freezer belong to a man who, until Wednesday, had been listed as a missing person. Coroner Edward Howell said that DNA testing confirmed that the remains found early April 11 at 61 Leonard Road, Pleasant Mount belong to Joseph Mastropole, 54. State police at Honesdale later said the remains discovered in a freezer in the basement of the home have been confirmed as Mastropole.

