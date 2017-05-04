Woman likely to be next Wayne judge
The most prominent race in the county involves two women - longtime attorney Pamela Wilson and Wayne County District Attorney Janine Edwards - vying for the open judgeship. Each candidate is cross-filed as a Democrat and a Republican, and the race may not be decided until the November general election if each candidate wins one of the two party nominations.
Read more at The Times-Tribune.
