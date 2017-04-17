'The worst pain you can imagine' - Tr...

'The worst pain you can imagine' - Trooper Shot at...

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Calling it, "the worst pain you can imagine," the trooper who survived the ambush at the barracks describes what it was like on the night when he and another state trooper were shot. Trooper Alex Douglass, one of two shot that night, and the only one to survive, told jurors all he's been through since the sniper attack in September of 2014.

Honesdale, PA

