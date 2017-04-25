Shoppers Happy to Hear of Viewmont Drive Paving
Viewmont Drive is one of the busiest roads in Lackawanna County and if you ask shoppers who have to go up and down it, it is also considered one of the worst. The Viewmont Mall's owner also owns Viewmont Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Tom S
|61
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan '17
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC