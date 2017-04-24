Rural hospitals in region report deficits last year Updated at
The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council released today its survey revealing that rural hospitals Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock Twp., Barnes-Kasson County Hospital in Susquehanna, Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale and Endless Mountains Health Systems outside Montrose had negative operating margins in fiscal year 2016. Expenses rose, and the lion's share of their reimbursements came from Medicare and Medicaid, which pay less than private insurance companies for the same treatment and procedures.
