Monroe teen sentenced for assaulting elderly woman Updated at
HONESDALE - A boy who was 15 when he stabbed, robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her Wayne County home will serve 25 to 50 years in prison. Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, thick glasses and his hair in a large Afro, Azaiah Williams, the now 17-year-old defendant, sat still and quiet next to his attorney while Wayne County Judge Raymond Hamill sentenced him Thursday.
