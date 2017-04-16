Honesdale Church Celebrates Easter wi...

Honesdale Church Celebrates Easter with Potluck, Musical Performance

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The Tabernacle Bible Church in Honesdale held its potluck this morning, dishing up some tasty food before a Resurrection Sunday worship service. "One of my favorite Easter traditions, absolutely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
Dunedin (Jun '06) Feb '17 Tom S 61
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC