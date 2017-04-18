Child abuser pleads guilty in Wayne C...

Child abuser pleads guilty in Wayne County

HONESDALE  - A Beach Lake man who tried to break a 4-year-old boy's neck pleaded guilty Monday in Wayne County Court to attempted homicide and terroristic threats. Steven Frank Wojtowicz, 32, repeatedly beat and choked the boy on Nov. 7 at a residence on Perkins Pond Road, saying he was going to kill the boy and his mother and bury them in a shallow grave and swamp, according to arrest papers.

