Child abuser pleads guilty in Wayne County

HONESDALE - A Beach Lake man who tried to break a 4-year-old boy's neck pleaded guilty Monday in Wayne County Court to attempted homicide and terroristic threats. Steven Frank Wojtowicz, 32, repeatedly beat and choked the boy on Nov. 7 at a residence on Perkins Pond Road, saying he was going to kill the boy and his mother and bury them in a shallow grave and swamp, according to arrest papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.