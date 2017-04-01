Arduino Day Celebration in Honesdale
A group of tech junkies came together in Honesdale for Arduino Day, a worldwide event all about an electronic board that's used in many electronic prototypes. The Pi Crafters hosted the event at the Stourbridge Project.
