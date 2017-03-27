Write code and build stuff at
Workshops, seminars, project displays, and hands-on Arduino experiences for all ages will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Park Street Complex, 648 Park St., Honesdale. It's the only Arduino Day event in all of Pennsylvania.
