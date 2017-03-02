Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Util...

Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Utility Lines

Thursday Mar 2

According to state police, high winds caused the tree to topple just after 8 a.m. Thursday on the Owego Turnpike just south of Honesdale. The children were not hurt, but the woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time in Wayne County.

Honesdale, PA

