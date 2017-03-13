Wayne Co. woman charged with stealing...

Wayne Co. woman charged with stealing fentanyl

Friday Mar 3

A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than 1,900 vials of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, from a HonesA dale surgical office where she worked. Wayne County detectives arrested Karen Feldner, 56, 58 Bodine Lane, Honesdale, on Thursday afternoon.

