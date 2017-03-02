Tree Falls on Family during Morning C...

Tree Falls on Family during Morning Commute

Thursday Mar 2

A woman taking her kids to school became trapped in her car when a tree came crashing down on top of it. A mother taking her 2 young boys to school was hurt when whipping winds knocked down a tree on their vehicle on Owego Tpk in Wayne Co.

