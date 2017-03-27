Pa. news anchor accused of injuring woman with a door
TV anchor and reporter James Hamill, 35, faces a summary harassment count for allegedly injuring a woman by striking her in the head with a door at his home.( A TV news anchor in the Wilkes-Barre area faces a summary harassment count for allegedly injuring a woman by striking her in the head with a door at his home. The Times Leader newspaper reports WNEP-TV anchor and reporter James Hamill, 35, was cited Friday by Pennsylvania State Police with a summary count of harassment and faces a $254 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar 3
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Tom S
|61
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan '17
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC