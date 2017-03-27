Pa. news anchor accused of injuring w...

Pa. news anchor accused of injuring woman with a door

TV anchor and reporter James Hamill, 35, faces a summary harassment count for allegedly injuring a woman by striking her in the head with a door at his home.( A TV news anchor in the Wilkes-Barre area faces a summary harassment count for allegedly injuring a woman by striking her in the head with a door at his home. The Times Leader newspaper reports WNEP-TV anchor and reporter James Hamill, 35, was cited Friday by Pennsylvania State Police with a summary count of harassment and faces a $254 fine.

