Local History: Red Cross celebrates a century in Scranton
Sunday Times Archives The Motor Corps of the Scranton chapter of the American Red Cross went into service to offer assistance to victims of flooding in Honesdale on May 23, 1942. Margaret Richards, head of the ambulance service for the Scranton chapter, is shown at left in the temporary headquarters the corps set up in the Odd Fellows' Hall in Honesdale.
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar 3
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Tom S
|61
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan '17
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
