Learning to Use Energy Saving Techniq...

Learning to Use Energy Saving Techniques in the Workplace

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Two energy saving organizations, SEEDS based out of Honesdale and Sustainable Energy Fund, based out of Allentown, met with several groups to discuss energy efficiency, energy conservation, and energy usage in buildings. Tina Hoehan from the Wayne County YMCA cam to learn how she can go green and save green along the way.

