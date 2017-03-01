Honesdale woman charged with Fentanyl...

Honesdale woman charged with Fentanyl theft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A Honesdale woman has been arrested and arraigned on charges of theft of Fentanyl, a felony of the third degree, plus other drug related charges, according to Wayne County District Attorney Janine Edwards. In October, a report was made of theft of a large quantity of fentanyl vials from Mountain Laurel Surgery Center in Honesdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunedin (Jun '06) Feb 24 Tom S 61
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06) Feb '16 George Curtis 871
News Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Susan Hull 1
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC