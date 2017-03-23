Gabrielle H. Feldman, 91, artist and illustrator
Gabrielle Hagert Feldman, 91, formerly of Jenkintown and West Mount Airy, an artist and illustrator, died Saturday, March 4, of failure to thrive at a senior residence in Bridgman, Mich. Descended from a well-known Philadelphia family, she was the great-granddaughter of Henry Schell Hagert, a prominent district attorney and writer in the mid-19th century, after whom Hagert Street in Kensington and Schell Street in Bella Vista are named.
