Damascus Township Buried Under 30" of...

Damascus Township Buried Under 30" of Snow

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Some of the highest snow totals our area saw during the Blizzard of 2017 were in northern Wayne County where about 30 inches fell in one day. Two feet of snow fell in Honesdale Tuesday and the borough is still in a state of emergency as crews dig out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar 3 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar 3 shocked 3
Dunedin (Jun '06) Feb 24 Tom S 61
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC