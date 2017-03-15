Damascus Township Buried Under 30" of Snow
Some of the highest snow totals our area saw during the Blizzard of 2017 were in northern Wayne County where about 30 inches fell in one day. Two feet of snow fell in Honesdale Tuesday and the borough is still in a state of emergency as crews dig out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar 3
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|shocked
|3
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Feb 24
|Tom S
|61
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan '17
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC