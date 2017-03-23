Burglars crack open ATM machine

Burglars crack open ATM machine

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Using a grinder, three people cut into two ATM machines inside a service station in Damascus Township and removed approximately $3000. Honesdale State Police say the same people also removed $1000 in cash and 20 cartons of cigarettes from the Soni Service Station located on Hancock Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar 3 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar 3 shocked 3
Dunedin (Jun '06) Feb '17 Tom S 61
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC