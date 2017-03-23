Burglars crack open ATM machine
Using a grinder, three people cut into two ATM machines inside a service station in Damascus Township and removed approximately $3000. Honesdale State Police say the same people also removed $1000 in cash and 20 cartons of cigarettes from the Soni Service Station located on Hancock Highway.
