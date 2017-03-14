Blizzard Pummels Wayne County
The borough of Honesdale has declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon asking anyone who is not with emergency crews and essential personnel to stay off the streets until 8 a.m. Wednesday. From the morning straight through the afternoon, the snow kept coming down making it hard to see and even harder to get around.
