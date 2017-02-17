Swing dancing coming to The Cooperage,

Bruce Dedrick is a musician/singer/composer/arranger with many credits including appearances on the Tonight Show, the Merv Griffin and Mike Douglas Shows, as well as several albums/CDs as a member of the Free Design, a finely tuned vocal group who, after a hiatus of 20 years, recently released Cosmic Peekaboo, and in conjunction with The Little Big Band Group, recently performed several concerts for the benefit of the ALS Foundation. He has also had several compositions published and recorded over the years.

