Human Trafficker Sentenced in Wayne County

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

For Noel Brown, it was a short walk to be fingerprinted and processed at the Wayne County Courthouse, after being sentenced to 15 to 32 years in prison. Under Pennsylvania's new law introduced in 2014, Noel Brown is now considered a sexually violent predator.

