Honesdale police chief sues mayor/cou...

Honesdale police chief sues mayor/council for retaliation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Honesdale's police chief filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the mayor and four borough councilmen, alleging they retaliated against him for testifying at an arbitration hearing and speaking to the media. Richard Southerton claims council President Michael Augello and councilmen Jeremy Ebert, Chris Murray and Michael Dux tried to get him to resign Oct. 4, even though he committed no wrongdoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Drexel Jan 4 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Dunedin (Jun '06) Nov '16 BMC 60
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06) Feb '16 George Curtis 871
News Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Susan Hull 1
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC