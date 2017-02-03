Honesdale police chief sues mayor/council for retaliation
Honesdale's police chief filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the mayor and four borough councilmen, alleging they retaliated against him for testifying at an arbitration hearing and speaking to the media. Richard Southerton claims council President Michael Augello and councilmen Jeremy Ebert, Chris Murray and Michael Dux tried to get him to resign Oct. 4, even though he committed no wrongdoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan 4
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|BMC
|60
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
|Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Susan Hull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC