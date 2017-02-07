Honesdale High School to Stage Disney...

Honesdale High School to Stage Disney's the Little Mermaid

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Disney's The Little Mermaid is playing at Honesdale Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Honesdale High School Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m, and Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. The cast is also hosting a Disney Character Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, February 18 at 9:00 a.m. The musical, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

