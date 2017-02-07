Honesdale High School to Stage Disney's the Little Mermaid

Disney's The Little Mermaid is playing at Honesdale Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Honesdale High School Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m, and Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. The cast is also hosting a Disney Character Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, February 18 at 9:00 a.m. The musical, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

