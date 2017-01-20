Supporters from PA Celebrate Trump In...

Supporters from PA Celebrate Trump Inauguration in Person

Friday Jan 20

At RFK Stadium, were some of the 1,100 buses packed with people coming from all over the country to be there as Donald Trump was sworn into office. We caught a bus to make the trip down with several dozen people from our area as part of a Martz day trip that left Scranton at 2:30 a.m. Pat Houshultz of Honesdale knew the day after the election he needed to be in Washington D.C. when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

