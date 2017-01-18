Proposed Ramsey gun range draws opposition Pennsylvania gun range safety officer promises soundproofing, 24-hour surveillance Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jADNda RAMSEY - A Pennsylvania gun range safety officer has proposed building a 60,620-square-foot indoor firing range in the borough, a facility he said would be unique to the state for its size and scope. Peter Cuttone of Honesdale, Pa., plans to renovate the former Liberty Travel building on Spring Street into a full-service firing range, complete with 67 firing stalls, a space for retail sales and a restaurant.

