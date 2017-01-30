Music fest honored for reducing food
Holding the Food Recovery Challenge Certificate are Jamie Stunkard, chairman of the Roots board, and Cheryl Badner, Sustainability co-chair, flanked by Luke Wolfgang , coordinator for Sustainability in the Pennsylvania EPA's Office of Materials Management and his colleague Tom O'Donnell. - The Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival in Honesdale was recently honored for its effort diverting food waste from landfills.
