Music fest honored for reducing food

Holding the Food Recovery Challenge Certificate are Jamie Stunkard, chairman of the Roots board, and Cheryl Badner, Sustainability co-chair, flanked by Luke Wolfgang , coordinator for Sustainability in the Pennsylvania EPA's Office of Materials Management and his colleague Tom O'Donnell. - The Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival in Honesdale was recently honored for its effort diverting food waste from landfills.

