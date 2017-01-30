Music fest honored for reducing food

Music fest honored for reducing food

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Pike County Courier

Holding the Food Recovery Challenge Certificate are Jamie Stunkard, chairman of the Roots board, and Cheryl Badner, Sustainability co-chair, flanked by Luke Wolfgang , coordinator for Sustainability in the Pennsylvania EPA's Office of Materials Management and his colleague Tom O'Donnell. - The Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival in Honesdale was recently honored for its effort diverting food waste from landfills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Drexel Jan 4 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Dunedin (Jun '06) Nov '16 BMC 60
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06) Feb '16 George Curtis 871
News Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Susan Hull 1
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC