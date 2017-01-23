Icy Night in Honesdale

Icy Night in Honesdale

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

"I think that it's dangerous if you drive fast and just, you know, stay home, but you know, it's winter," said Suzannah Hadorn of Honesdale. Some businesses in the area closed early giving workers and customers a chance to get home before things got worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Drexel Jan 4 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
Dunedin (Jun '06) Nov '16 BMC 60
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06) Feb '16 George Curtis 871
News Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Susan Hull 1
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC