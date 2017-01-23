Icy Night in Honesdale
"I think that it's dangerous if you drive fast and just, you know, stay home, but you know, it's winter," said Suzannah Hadorn of Honesdale. Some businesses in the area closed early giving workers and customers a chance to get home before things got worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan 4
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|BMC
|60
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
|Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Susan Hull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC