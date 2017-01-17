Farm market returns to Cooperage
Held every other Saturday, the market offers Wayne County grown produce, fresh bread, eggs, meat, locally roasted coffee, and reflexology. The folks from Canaltown will also be cooking up farm-to-table eats in the Market Cafe.
