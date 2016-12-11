Michael G. Takes Annual Freezing Shower For Good Cause
He's done it every year for 15 years, and to date he's raised $210K. Bold Gold Media Group's "Michael G. Stanton Shower for Charity" raises funds for Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau .
