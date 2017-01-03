Honesdale settles lawsuit with police...

Honesdale settles lawsuit with police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Honesdale agreed to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a police officer who claimed he was fired without being given a hearing. Keith Colombo filed suit in January, alleging his due process rights were violated when council voted to fire him without giving him a chance to challenge allegations made against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Drexel Jan 4 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec 27 Haa 1,938
Dunedin (Jun '06) Nov '16 BMC 60
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06) Feb '16 George Curtis 871
News Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Susan Hull 1
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC