Honesdale settles lawsuit with police officer
Honesdale agreed to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a police officer who claimed he was fired without being given a hearing. Keith Colombo filed suit in January, alleging his due process rights were violated when council voted to fire him without giving him a chance to challenge allegations made against him.
