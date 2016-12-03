Church in Honesdale Will No Longer Shelter Homeless
The only shelter for the homeless in Wayne County won't be an option any longer for people who need a place to sleep. Volunteers at the Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale say while the decision was difficult, they are determined to help the homeless in other ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Fri
|Ban Kathy Drexel
|11
|Dunedin (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|BMC
|60
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|FREE sex
|1,937
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
|Family Searching for Answers After Son is Shot ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Susan Hull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC