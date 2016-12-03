Church in Honesdale Will No Longer Sh...

Church in Honesdale Will No Longer Shelter Homeless

Saturday Dec 3

The only shelter for the homeless in Wayne County won't be an option any longer for people who need a place to sleep. Volunteers at the Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale say while the decision was difficult, they are determined to help the homeless in other ways.

