Mist doesn't dampen spirit of Highland Games

Typical Scottish weather provided the appropriate atmosphere Saturday for the 2017 Kachemak Bay Scottish Club Highland Games at Karen Hornaday Park. Chilly temperatures and a wee bit of mist didn't dampen the spirits of men and women athletes - and a few bairns, or children - competing in the games.

