Volunteers clean beaches on remote Augustine Island

Gautoma Iwamura, a homeschool student through the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District's Connections program, gathers trash on Sunday, June 4, 2017 on Augustine Island, Alaska. Iwamura was one of a group of students and adults who traveled with the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies to the remote island in Cook Inlet to gather marine debris from the beaches.

