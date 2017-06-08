Tustumena return to service delayed further
The Alaska Marine Highway System announced on Monday that the return to service of the M/V Tustumena has been delayed further. The ferry serving Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak and the Aleutian Chain will not return until Aug. 15. More wasted steel was discovered in the engine room and repairs will require additional time at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard.
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May 9
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
