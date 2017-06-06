The Tustumena approaches Cold Bay on Sunday, July 19, 2015.

The summer's first sailing of the Tustumena ferry will be delayed until late August after more wasted steel was found in the engine room of the aging ship, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Monday. The 53-year-old ferry was originally scheduled to make 10 trips up and down the Aleutian chain starting in May, sailing from Homer to Akutan and back.

