The Tustumena approaches Cold Bay on Sunday, July 19, 2015.
The summer's first sailing of the Tustumena ferry will be delayed until late August after more wasted steel was found in the engine room of the aging ship, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Monday. The 53-year-old ferry was originally scheduled to make 10 trips up and down the Aleutian chain starting in May, sailing from Homer to Akutan and back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May 9
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC