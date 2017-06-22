Recall election by wide margin fails in final count
At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Homer City Council certified the results of the June 13 special election that asked if voters wanted to recall council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds. By margins of 223 or more, voters overwhelmingly defeated the recall.
