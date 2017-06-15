Recall appears to fail in Homer elect...

Recall appears to fail in Homer election; 880 votes still to be counted

Thursday Jun 15

A special election to recall three Homer City Council members who sponsored an "inclusivity" or "sanctuary city" resolution appears to have failed, but still is too close to call. In preliminary results with 1,071 people voting, the "no" votes are ahead in the bid to recall council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds.

