Recall appears to fail in Homer election; 880 votes still to be counted
A special election to recall three Homer City Council members who sponsored an "inclusivity" or "sanctuary city" resolution appears to have failed, but still is too close to call. In preliminary results with 1,071 people voting, the "no" votes are ahead in the bid to recall council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC