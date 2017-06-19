Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking
Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking takes viewers on a culinary journey with host Pete Evans, Australia's top celebrity chef, and America's most innovative food artisans. Each of the 13 half-hour episodes features a pop-up feast in settings from California's wine country to the bustling skyline of NYC, where Pete and local chefs source the finest ingredients and work against the clock to prepare a multi-course menu for a ravenous group of foodies.
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
