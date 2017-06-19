Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking takes viewers on a culinary journey with host Pete Evans, Australia's top celebrity chef, and America's most innovative food artisans. Each of the 13 half-hour episodes features a pop-up feast in settings from California's wine country to the bustling skyline of NYC, where Pete and local chefs source the finest ingredients and work against the clock to prepare a multi-course menu for a ravenous group of foodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 15
how is the area (Jul '16) May '17 Great wide open 2
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC