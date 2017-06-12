Kachemak City cleans up with composti...

Kachemak City cleans up with composting project

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Ketchikan Daily News

A composting project could make one Alaska city much cleaner and greener if successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 15
how is the area (Jul '16) May '17 Great wide open 2
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC