Homer peonies hold special place in Homer, holiday and beyond
When Leroy and Rita Jo Shoultz settled on 14 acres near Fritz Creek, the top priority was making an abandoned log cabin habitable for their family and learning to live without running water or electricity. Today, the couple's holdings have spread to 27 acres with a large portion for 12,000-15,000 peony plants ready to burst into bloom.
