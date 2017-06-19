Homer City Council members survive re...

Homer City Council members survive recall effort

Monday Jun 19

Three Homer City Council members subject of a highly contentious recall effort will retain their seats. The political battle led to a court case with the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and two political groups have formed around the issue.

