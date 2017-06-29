Highland Games are Saturday

Highland Games are Saturday

Homer News

The games include the traditional Highland Game events of the kilted mile, the caber toss, the hammer throw, the stone toss, the sheaf throw and, special to Homer, the halibut toss. The event also features vendors and food.

