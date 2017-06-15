HEA exploring solar power
Homer Electric Association is "in the exploratory phase" of planning a solar power installation that may be funded by voluntary member investments, according to HEA Director of Power, Fuels and Dispatch Larry Jorgensen. Under one possible funding method the proposed community solar facility - which would likely be built on HEA property in Homer - could be paid for by contributions from members who would receive a proportional output of its energy.
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
