HEA exploring solar power

Homer Electric Association is "in the exploratory phase" of planning a solar power installation that may be funded by voluntary member investments, according to HEA Director of Power, Fuels and Dispatch Larry Jorgensen. Under one possible funding method the proposed community solar facility - which would likely be built on HEA property in Homer - could be paid for by contributions from members who would receive a proportional output of its energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.