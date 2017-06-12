Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record...

Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record In The Kitchen & We Are Here For It

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Refinery 29

Earlier this year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his production team became the Guinness World Record holders for making the world's largest seven-layer dip . While we certainly enjoyed watching the Rock's team assemble the gigantic dip inside a 100-gallon fish tank, a part of us thought maybe such an honor should go to a chef, someone whose life's work was devoted to food, especially since The Rock already has three other world records under his belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 15
how is the area (Jul '16) May '17 Great wide open 2
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC