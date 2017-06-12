Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record In The Kitchen & We Are Here For It

Earlier this year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his production team became the Guinness World Record holders for making the world's largest seven-layer dip . While we certainly enjoyed watching the Rock's team assemble the gigantic dip inside a 100-gallon fish tank, a part of us thought maybe such an honor should go to a chef, someone whose life's work was devoted to food, especially since The Rock already has three other world records under his belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.