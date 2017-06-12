Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record In The Kitchen & We Are Here For It
Earlier this year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his production team became the Guinness World Record holders for making the world's largest seven-layer dip . While we certainly enjoyed watching the Rock's team assemble the gigantic dip inside a 100-gallon fish tank, a part of us thought maybe such an honor should go to a chef, someone whose life's work was devoted to food, especially since The Rock already has three other world records under his belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC