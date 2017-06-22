FAA: Address noise through aviation safety
As Homer's aviation tourism business has grown, along with it have come complaints about noise from airplanes and helicopters flying low over homes and businesses. The problem has become so common that the Homer Police Department includes a link on the city's web page, "How to Report Low-flying Aircraft" .
